Eminem's 1st Label Says UK Bootleg Killed Rerelease Plan

Law360, London (March 9, 2021, 9:50 PM GMT) -- Eminem's first record company told a British judge Tuesday it was forced to abandon plans to release 25th-anniversary editions of his debut album after it discovered a British record company put out unlicensed copies, meaning it's entitled to lost profits. During a one-day High Court trial conducted by videoconference, F.B.T. Productions LLC said it lost the chance to exploit its copyright in the album, "Infinite," due to the infringement by Let Them Eat Vinyl Distribution Ltd. F.B.T.'s lawyer, Jamie Muir Wood of Hogarth Chambers, argued that the court only needed to find on the "balance of probabilities" that the Detroit-based record...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS