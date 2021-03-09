RSA Shares Suit A Novel Test For Securities Law, Judge Told

Law360, London (March 9, 2021, 4:45 PM GMT) -- Dozens of institutional investors suing RSA Insurance Group PLC for allegedly defrauding the market over an accounting scandal argued on Tuesday that their claims involve complex and untested issues of securities law and will almost certainly head to the U.K. Supreme Court. Peter de Verneuil Smith QC of 3 Verulam Buildings, counsel for Allianz Global Investors GmbH and other shareholders, told Judge Robert Miles at a High Court hearing on Tuesday morning that their pursuit for compensation due to the fall in the insurer's stock price raises new questions about the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Although some ground has...

