Gibson Dunn, Graubard Pilot $1.1B Telemed Co.'s SPAC Union

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- Telehealth company Ambulnz said Tuesday it plans to go public at an equity valuation of $1.1 billion through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company with guidance from Gibson Dunn and Graubard Miller. Ambulnz Inc., steered by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, said in a news release it will take on the name DocGo Inc. and be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol DCGO after its merger with Graubard Miller-advised Motion Acquisition Corp. The companies announced the deal as enterprises offering at-home treatment have continued to see investor demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We are taking traditional health care beyond...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS