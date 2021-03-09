Top Amazon Critic Poised For Nomination To FTC

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 9:38 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden appears ready to put U.S. antitrust enforcement on a progressive track with the expected nomination of a Columbia law professor who is a fierce critic of Big Tech, especially Amazon, to a spot on the Federal Trade Commission. Lina Khan is currently undergoing a background check, putting the former House antitrust subcommittee staffer and author of the article "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox" in the final stages before a formal nomination, Politico reported Tuesday. If nominated and confirmed by the narrowly divided Senate, critics and proponents alike said Tuesday that Khan would be a powerful force for aggressive antitrust enforcement....

