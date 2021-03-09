SEC's Crenshaw Urges Stiffer Corporate Misconduct Penalties

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw on Tuesday said regulators should toughen penalties against corporate wrongdoers when circumstances warrant, arguing that past practice has overemphasized limiting costs on shareholders at the expense of deterrence. Crenshaw, addressing a Council of Institutional Investors virtual conference, described the SEC's approach toward assessing corporate penalties in civil cases as "fundamentally flawed." She referred to a 2006 SEC statement that set the agency's course, which she said has placed "too much emphasis on factors beyond the actual misconduct." "If we are going to confront the novel issues today's markets present, and deter even more complicated...

