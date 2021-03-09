DOJ Civil Pick Faces GOP Backlash Over Past Views, Tweets

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's pick for a top U.S. Department of Justice post under attorney general nominee Merrick Garland endured a testy confirmation hearing Tuesday as Republicans assailed her past political advocacy and admittedly "coarse" social media posts. Vanita Gupta, who would oversee the Justice Department's civil division if confirmed, walked back some of her policy positions under questioning from Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, saying she doesn't support decriminalizing all drugs or defunding the police. She also vowed to insulate the department from politics. "My personal beliefs on things take second place to the Constitution and federal law," Gupta said....

