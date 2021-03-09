Puerto Rico Files Plan To Exit Restructuring By Year's End

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- The fiscal oversight board managing the insolvency proceedings of Puerto Rico announced Tuesday that it has filed a plan of adjustment that aims to end its restructuring case by the end of 2021 and calls for significantly slashing its $35 billion in bond debt. In the announcement, the Fiscal Oversight and Management Board created under federal legislation to guide the island's restructuring said its plan would take its $35 billion in bond debt down to $7.4 billion, reduce annual debt service payments by $3 billion per year and address $50 billion in pension obligations. "This plan substantially reduces the burden of...

