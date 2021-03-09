NJ High Court Says Cop Had Valid Pregnancy Bias Claim

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 7:14 PM EST) -- A New Jersey police officer can sue the township that employed her for violating the Garden State's Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, the state's top court said in a decision Tuesday that marks its first look at the seven-year-old anti-discrimination law. The seven-justice New Jersey Supreme Court unanimously upheld a decision to revive Kathleen Delanoy's suit accusing Ocean Township of violating the PWFA by imposing a light-duty policy that treated her worse than her nonpregnant colleagues who needed light-duty assignments. Delanoy's case is the first chance the court has had to analyze the PWFA, which then-Gov. Chris Christie signed into law in 2014....

