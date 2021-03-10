ND Tribe Members Ask 8th Circ. To Revive Voting Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- Two members of the Three Affiliated Tribes have urged the Eighth Circuit to revive their suit challenging a requirement that members return to the tribe's North Dakota reservation to vote in elections, saying the federal courts should step in to protect their voting rights. Raymond Cross and Marilyn Hudson, who are enrolled members of the Three Affiliated Tribes, also known as the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, are seeking to overturn a federal judge's October decision tossing their suit claiming the tribe's on-reservation voting rule violates the federal Indian Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act. The federal court should hear...

