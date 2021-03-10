Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ND Tribe Members Ask 8th Circ. To Revive Voting Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- Two members of the Three Affiliated Tribes have urged the Eighth Circuit to revive their suit challenging a requirement that members return to the tribe's North Dakota reservation to vote in elections, saying the federal courts should step in to protect their voting rights.

Raymond Cross and Marilyn Hudson, who are enrolled members of the Three Affiliated Tribes, also known as the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, are seeking to overturn a federal judge's October decision tossing their suit claiming the tribe's on-reservation voting rule violates the federal Indian Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act.

The federal court should hear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!