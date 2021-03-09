New Bill Would Take Marijuana Questions Off Citizenship App

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- A bill introduced in the House on Monday would remove marijuana offenses and chronic alcohol abuse from the list of reasons to reject or mark down an application for U.S. citizenship. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Brendan F. Boyle, D-Pa., said the changes to immigration law would modernize the naturalization process by scrubbing outmoded social stigmas and antiquated notions of substance abuse. The proposed language of the bill states that offenses connected to the use, possession or sale of marijuana "shall not be considered in a determination of whether a person is a person of good moral character," and removes references to...

