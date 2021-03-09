Seminole Tribe Asks Fla. Court To Toss Energy Co.'s Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 10:41 PM EST) -- The Seminole Tribe of Florida is urging a Florida federal court to toss a suit lodged by Evans Energy Partners LLC over a business agreement that went sour, arguing that the energy company failed to exhaust tribal remedies to resolve the dispute and that the tribe has sovereign immunity. In its suit, Evans Energy Partners says the tribal-owned company Seminole Tribe of Florida Inc. scrapped their deal for a petroleum distribution business and should be forced into arbitration over its refusal to pay an agreed-upon termination fee. But the tribe said on Monday that EEP never held up its end of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS