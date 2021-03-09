Philly DA Adds Habeas Corpus Attorney To Federal Team

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia attorney specializing in habeas corpus has joined District Attorney Larry Krasner's office, according to an announcement on Tuesday. Matthew Stiegler has been hired by Krasner's office as the supervisor for federal litigation. He announced the news with a tweet Tuesday morning. "I have news," Stiegler tweeted. "I'm joining [District Attorney Larry Krasner's office] as the supervisor of federal litigation. After over a decade in solo practice, it will be a big change. I'm tremendously excited to be joining such a committed, talented team." Stiegler did not respond to an email asking for comment. A spokesperson from Krasner's office said...

