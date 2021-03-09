Fed. Circ. Ships Diaper Genie IP Row Back To Calif. Judge

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday said a California judge erred in determining that Munchkin Inc. didn't infringe two Edgewell Personal Care Brands LLC patents on the Diaper Genie diaper pail, and remanded the case for further proceedings. In a precedential decision, a three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez used an incorrect claim construction for one of the patents and wrongly found no infringement on the other under the doctrine of equivalents. The patents at issue cover replaceable cassettes for the Diaper Genie that house a film that wraps around soiled diapers to prevent odors from escaping the diaper...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS