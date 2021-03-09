Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Ships Diaper Genie IP Row Back To Calif. Judge

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday said a California judge erred in determining that Munchkin Inc. didn't infringe two Edgewell Personal Care Brands LLC patents on the Diaper Genie diaper pail, and remanded the case for further proceedings.

In a precedential decision, a three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez used an incorrect claim construction for one of the patents and wrongly found no infringement on the other under the doctrine of equivalents. The patents at issue cover replaceable cassettes for the Diaper Genie that house a film that wraps around soiled diapers to prevent odors from escaping the diaper...

