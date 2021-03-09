Fed. Circ. Backs Facebook's PTAB Win On Uniloc VoIP Patent

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday affirmed Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings that struck down part of a Uniloc patent challenged by Facebook and LG, agreeing with the board that the tech companies were not barred from challenging the patent due to earlier proceedings. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld the PTAB's decisions invalidating several claims of Uniloc's patent for Voice over Internet Protocol technology, finding them obvious in light of earlier inventions. Uniloc had also argued that Facebook's involvement as a joined party in Apple's own patent challenge estopped the PTAB from taking up the present review, adding...

