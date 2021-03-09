2nd Circ. Probes If NY Can Even Bring Fintech Charter Fight

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel on Tuesday drilled the New York Department of Financial Services on whether it has standing to challenge the legality of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's fintech charter program, but expressed some doubts about the federal regulator's interpretation of its chartering authority. At oral arguments in Lacewell v. OCC, a three-judge panel pressed New York Solicitor General Barbara Underwood, appearing for NYDFS, to explain why the state agency's case is viable despite the OCC's insistence that it's premature to be litigating over a charter that no fintech company has yet received or even formally applied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS