Senate Panel Advances Biden's SEC Pick, Ties On CFPB Nom

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- The Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday narrowly endorsed President Joe Biden's nomination of Gary Gensler to chair the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but the panel deadlocked on Biden's pick of Rohit Chopra for Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director. At an executive session, committee members voted 14-10 to recommend Gensler's nomination to the full Senate, but the panel's 12 Democrats could not overcome united opposition from their 12 Republican counterparts to report Chopra's nomination favorably. Although the tie does not doom Chopra's candidacy to run the CFPB, it does mean that he will need Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to...

