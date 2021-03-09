Norton Rose Hires Ex-JPMorgan Internal Investigations Exec

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright announced Tuesday it is growing its partnership with the addition of the former internal investigations lead for JPMorgan Chase to the firm's U.S. and global investigations and white collar practice. Celia Cohen will join the firm's New York offices after nearly five and a half years as an assistant general counsel for government investigations and regulatory enforcement at the financial services giant. Cohen's resume also includes nearly seven years as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York and about a decade of private practice experience, including more than five years at Weil Gotshal &...

