2nd Circ. Won't Restart NY State Worker's ADA Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday declined to revive a former New York state budget office worker's disability bias suit, saying he had neither requested reasonable accommodation for his condition nor proved that his lost pay and poor job ratings were related to his discrimination complaints. A three-judge panel affirmed summary judgment in favor of New York and several officials and employees in its budget and criminal justice divisions, saying former employee Travis Frantti's request for a work-from-home arrangement or alternative schedule wasn't reasonable based on his job description and his condition. "Record evidence of Frantti's extensive absences from work and his...

