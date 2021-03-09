Fed. Circ. Sends $10.4M Oil Funds Fight Back To District Court

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Tuesday that Taylor Energy Co.'s suit against the federal government shouldn't have been transferred to the Court of Federal Claims because only a federal district court can grant relief in the $10.4 million dispute over oil well decommissioning costs. In a unanimous opinion, the Federal Circuit sided with the U.S. Department of the Interior and reversed a Louisiana district court order that transferred Taylor Energy Company LLC's suit against the agency to the Claims Court. The panel held that because Taylor Energy is ultimately seeking to undo an Interior Board of Land Appeals...

