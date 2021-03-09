House Passes Union-Backed Labor Law Overhaul

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 4:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Protecting the Right to Organize Act on Tuesday, advancing to the Senate a long-shot plan to enact the broadest expansion to union rights since the National Labor Relations Act. The House approved the measure by a 225-206 vote largely along party lines late Tuesday. The PRO Act faces long odds in the Senate, where the filibuster will likely stall the measure unless Democrats use their slim majority to dismantle the delay mechanism. The measure similarly cleared the House last year but fizzled in the Senate. The sweeping bill aims to boost the ailing labor...

