Pot Co. Wins $15M In Brawl Over Columbia Care Fla. License

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 9:13 PM EST) -- A dispute over a Florida medical marijuana license now owned by Columbia Care has resulted in a $15 million arbitration award for a group of cannabis industry insiders who say Columbia conspired with their former business partner to cut them out. The group of experts formed a company called Florida MCBD to team up with nursery company Sun Bulb in an unsuccessful bid for one of Florida's coveted medical marijuana licenses. But Sun Bulb later applied again and won a license, bringing in Columbia Care as its partner and unfairly leaving Florida MCBD out in the cold, the arbitrators held. Their...

