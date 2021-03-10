11th Circ. Told To Revive Disability Discrimination Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 2:16 PM EST) -- A former worker for steel company Carpenter Technology Corp. wants the Eleventh Circuit to revive his disability discrimination lawsuit, saying a lower court ignored his efforts to return to work while the company forced him to take leave. In a brief filed Monday, Charles Cameron Cooke said a federal judge in Alabama overlooked evidence of accommodations made to other employees and how the company refused to grant him intermittent leave under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Family and Medical Leave Act when ruling for Carpenter Technology. Cooke said the evidence showed his employer violated the ADA and FMLA by requiring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS