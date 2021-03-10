8th Circ. Says Migrant Need Not Prove Scope Of Conviction

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:37 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit overturned a ruling from the Board of Immigration Appeals on Tuesday, finding that a Mexican national need not show that his state marijuana conviction in Florida was more expansive than the comparable federal law. Writing for the three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Jane Kelly observed that Javier Lopez Gonzalez's 2001 arrest by Florida officials and subsequent no-contest plea pertained to a state possession charge that encompasses mature stalks and seeds of the cannabis plant. The federal possession law specifically excludes these parts of the cannabis plant, meaning that a possession charge in Florida does not necessarily translate into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS