Auto Parts Seller To Pay $3M Penalty For Defeat Device Sales

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 10:30 PM EST) -- A major aftermarket auto parts seller reached an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to pay a $3 million penalty for allegedly selling more than 64,000 devices that defeat vehicle emissions controls in violation of the Clean Air Act, the agency announced Tuesday. The EPA said the agreement with Idaho-based Premier Performance is for alleged violations from January 2017 to February 2019, adding that diesel-powered trucks release large amounts of oxides of nitrogen, or NOx, when emission controls aren't properly installed. The company is accused of selling thousands of products to defeat those controls to people and businesses, according to the...

