Okla. Car Dealers Settle EEOC Suit Over Fired Saleswoman

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- A group of car dealerships agreed to pay $105,000 to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing the dealers of keeping on male workers but jettisoning a saleswoman after a corporate reshuffling, according to a Wednesday filing in Oklahoma federal court. U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot signed off on a consent decree requiring Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Norman and four other dealerships — which the EEOC said were all one entity — to pay ex-employee Mina Davari $21,000 in back pay and $84,000 in damages. The settlement agreement resolves Davari's Civil Rights Act claims that her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS