Okla. Car Dealers Settle EEOC Suit Over Fired Saleswoman

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- A group of car dealerships agreed to pay $105,000 to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing the dealers of keeping on male workers but jettisoning a saleswoman after a corporate reshuffling, according to a Wednesday filing in Oklahoma federal court.

U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot signed off on a consent decree requiring Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Norman and four other dealerships — which the EEOC said were all one entity — to pay ex-employee Mina Davari $21,000 in back pay and $84,000 in damages.

The settlement agreement resolves Davari's Civil Rights Act claims that her...

