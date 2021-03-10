Providence Health & Services CLO Dies At 53

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 2:00 PM EST) -- Providence Health & Services Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer A. Verona Dorch has died at the age of 53, according to an announcement by the Catholic health system. Providence Health said Monday that Dorch died in Seattle while with her son and daughter, but did not provide a cause of death. Dorch joined the nonprofit health system during the pandemic last June after leaving her post as Peabody Energy's executive vice president, chief legal officer, government affairs and corporate secretary. Providence Health President and CEO Rod Hochman said in a statement that he will deeply miss Dorch's friendship and...

