NY Manufacturer Tells DC Circ. NLRB Ignored Precedent

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 2:53 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board ignored its own precedent when it ruled a Buffalo, New York-area manufacturer violated federal labor law by imposing temporary layoffs and mistreating union members, the company told the D.C. Circuit, rebutting the board's arguments for upholding the decision. In a reply brief filed Tuesday, Wendt Corp. urged the appeals court to reverse an NLRB ruling from July that upheld an administrative law judge's determination that the company committed numerous National Labor Relations Act violations through its treatment of union members during collective bargaining agreement negotiations. Wendt disputed arguments the board made last month in favor of upholding...

