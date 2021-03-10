11th Circ. Weighs Third-Party Vendor's Role In Debt Collection

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- A debt collector told the Eleventh Circuit Wednesday that it did not violate the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act when it sent a debtor's information to a mailing house to generate a demand letter, but struggled when pressed on whether its interpretation makes parts of the law superfluous. During oral arguments scheduled for Jacksonville, Florida, but held via Zoom, Preferred Collections and Management Inc. urged the appellate panel to uphold a lower court's dismissal of Richard Hunstein's lawsuit claiming it violated the FDCPA and Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act by transmitting his information to third-party vendor Compumail. The district court based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS