5th Circ. Says FLSA Preempts State Laws In Miss. OT Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 1:28 PM EST) -- Federal labor law preempts redundant state tort claims for unpaid minimum wages and overtime compensation when a state law doesn't provide for them, the Fifth Circuit ruled, affirming a lower-court decision to toss a wage and hour suit by corrections employees against Mississippi. In a published opinion Tuesday on an issue of first impression in the circuit, the unanimous panel said the Fair Labor Standards Act preempts state law claims for minimum wage and overtime compensation in Mississippi, where there are no state laws for those claims. "Circuit courts are all over the map on whether plaintiffs may bring state law...

