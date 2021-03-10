Railways Push To Derail £98M Ticket Price Class Action

Law360, London (March 10, 2021, 5:23 PM GMT) -- A group of train operators urged the U.K. Competition Appeal Tribunal on Wednesday to dismiss a £98 million ($136 million) lawsuit alleging they overcharged passengers for their train journeys, arguing the claim wasn't well suited for a class action. Lawyers for the companies that run the Southeastern and South Western rail networks argued there are insufficient common issues linking the claims of millions of customers who bought tickets for travel beyond the subway zones covered by their Travelcard for a class action. The proposed class representative failed to show that the claims sufficiently "raise the same, similar or related issues of...

