Credit Suisse Removes Managers Amid Greensill Wind-Down

Law360, London (March 10, 2021, 1:02 PM GMT) -- Credit Suisse has suspended three senior asset management employees, according to sources familiar with the matter, after the Swiss bank announced it is winding down $10 billion in funds linked to troubled finance company Greensill Capital. Credit Suisse has temporarily replaced Michel Degen as head of asset management in Switzerland and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with Filippo Rima, head of equities, people who have seen the internal memo announcing the changes said on Wednesday. Luc Mathys, head of fixed income at the asset manager in Switzerland and EMEA, will be temporarily replaced by Alexandre Bouchardy, head of asset management...

