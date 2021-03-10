G4S Slashes £90M From Shareholders Suit Over SFO Probe

Law360, London (March 10, 2021, 3:43 PM GMT) -- A London judge barred dozens of investors from suing outsourcing giant G4S on Wednesday over its share price in connection with a government contracts fraud, slashing the lawsuit's potential payout from £100 million ($139 million) to just £10 million. A judge has upheld the challenge brought by the outsourcing giant that claimants had been added to the litigation without its knowledge. (iStock) Judge Anthony Mann removed scores of investors suing G4S PLC at the High Court for artificially inflating its stock price, which crashed when the Serious Fraud Office announced it was investigating a subsidiary for overcharging the government. The judge upheld the challenge brought by G4S...

