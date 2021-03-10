Pa. Deputy Coroners Want OT Suit Resumed At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- Former deputy coroners in a rural Pennsylvania county asked the Third Circuit on Wednesday to bring back their lawsuit seeking overtime pay, arguing they didn't serve as "personal staffers" of the elected medical examiner who were exempt from federal wage law protections. Attorney Edward Brennan said during an oral argument that "appointed people are always going to work closely with elected officials" in a small jurisdiction like Schuylkill County with just about 150,000 residents, but that doesn't mean they weren't considered protected "employees" for the purposes of the Fair Labor Standard Act. "More importantly, they were treated by the [county] commissioners...

