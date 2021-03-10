Sundance Energy Hits Ch. 11 With $250M Equity Swap Plan

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 10:56 AM EST) -- Oil and gas driller Sundance Energy filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court Wednesday with a plan to swap more than $250 million in term loan debt for equity. Instability in the oil and gas industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic has forced several companies into bankruptcy. Sundance Energy became the latest victim, seeking Chapter 11 protection in Texas on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown) In an announcement, the Denver, Colorado-based company said it has been dealing with declining cash flow and liquidity made worse by instability in the oil and gas industry and the COVID-19 pandemic. "As a result,...

