DC Judge Criticizes Interior Dep't Search For Coal Records

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge says the U.S. Department of the Interior was inexplicably unable to find documents likely to exist in response to an advocacy group's request for records related to the Trump administration's move to end a coal leasing moratorium on federal lands. U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell said on Tuesday that the federal government either did not search carefully enough or sufficiently explain how its review of records was proper, directing the government to try again. The Center for Biological Diversity doubts whether the DOI did enough to find documents related to former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS