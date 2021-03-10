Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Judge Criticizes Interior Dep't Search For Coal Records

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge says the U.S. Department of the Interior was inexplicably unable to find documents likely to exist in response to an advocacy group's request for records related to the Trump administration's move to end a coal leasing moratorium on federal lands.

U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell said on Tuesday that the federal government either did not search carefully enough or sufficiently explain how its review of records was proper, directing the government to try again. The Center for Biological Diversity doubts whether the DOI did enough to find documents related to former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke about...

