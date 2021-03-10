Debevoise To Open 1st West Coast Office In San Francisco

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced Wednesday that the firm plans to open an office in San Francisco in the second half of this year, headed by five of the firm's partners tasked with building the West Coast office's corporate and litigation capabilities. This is the New-York-based firm's first office in California. Debevoise said in a release that the new office is designed to follow the robust number of tech clients and investment firms based in California that the firm advises, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, PayPal, Ripple, Robinhood TPG and Twitter. Presiding partner Michael Blair told Law360 Pulse that the new office...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS