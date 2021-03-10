3 Firms Draw Up $2.4B PE Tender Offer For Data Co. Talend

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has agreed to buy data technology firm Talend SA for roughly $2.4 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal driven by law firms Wilson Sonsini, Gide Loyrette and Kirkland & Ellis. The companies have entered into a memorandum of understanding that Thoma Bravo will launch a tender offer valuing Talend at $66 per share, or $2.4 billion in total, according to a statement. That per-share price represents a premium of about 29% to the company's closing price on Tuesday and an approximately 81% premium to Talend's average closing price over the last year. Founded in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS