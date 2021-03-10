Insurer Can't Make Dartmouth Alumni Pay $4.5M Fire Claim

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:15 PM EST) -- Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cannot ask two former Dartmouth College students to pay back the $4.5 million it paid to the school after the students set a fire in their dorm, the New Hampshire Supreme Court said Wednesday, holding that the students are insured under the school's policy. A three-judge panel said Factory does not have subrogation rights to recover payment from the students, finding that they had a "substantially identical" relationship with the college's dorm as tenants have with landlords. The students had a reasonable expectation to be covered under the college's fire and property policy, the panel said....

