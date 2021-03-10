Samsung, Microsoft Prevail In Mobile Patent Row At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of a claim in an Iron Oak Technologies LLC mobile communications patent challenged by Samsung and Microsoft, saying the claim was anticipated by another patent. The three-judge panel decision affirmed two PTAB decisions: one in a challenge from Samsung Electronics Co. LTD. and another in a challenge from Microsoft Corp. Iron Oak had argued that the PTAB wrongly held that an earlier patent referred to as Le Boudec had anticipated three elements of the Iron Oak patent, according to court documents. The panel, however, agreed with the board's...

