Fed. Circ. OKs American Axle's PTAB Win Over Neapco Patent

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 7:55 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that invalidated a vehicle drive shaft patent challenged by American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., finding that "substantial evidence" supported the board's characterization of prior art. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld the PTAB's decision in March 2020 that Neapco Drivelines LLC's patent for a "vented slip joint assembly" was invalid for being anticipated or obvious due to a combination of earlier patents. Neapco argued on appeal that the PTAB erred in finding that a prior patent known as Burton disclosed a claim limitation for "providing a...

