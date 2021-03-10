Upstart Asks Ill. Justices To Reverse Cannabis Center License

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 10:51 PM EST) -- An upstart looking to open a cannabis cultivation center urged the Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday to restore a trial court's order preventing a much larger grower from opening a cultivation center in an area the upstart says is too close to residential property. During oral arguments, Medponics Illinois LLC told the state's top justices that an intermediate appellate panel incorrectly reversed a lower court and upheld the Illinois Department of Agriculture's decision to award Curative Health Cultivation LLC a license to operate a medical cannabis cultivation center in Aurora, Illinois. Curative, which is owned by New York-based dispensary Columbia Care,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS