Dallas Suburb Freezes ERCOT's Bid To Spread Storm Costs

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 7:55 PM EST) -- A state court judge extended an order barring Texas' primary electricity grid operator from forcing a Dallas suburb to pay tens of millions of dollars to offset fellow power purchasers' unpaid electric bills in the wake of the deadly winter storm in the state last month. A state court judge on Tuesday prolonged a temporary order barring the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. from forcing the City of Denton to fund an "uplift" mechanism which forces power purchasers in the area — including the electric provider owned by Denton — to help shoulder the debts of other market participants who...

