'Musical Tushies' Can Be Trademark, TTAB Says

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 12:29 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled Tuesday that "Musical Tushies" could be registered as a trademark, reversing an examiner who argued it was only a descriptive term for musical greeting cards that feature "butts and asses." Ruling in favor of JHR Entertainment LLC, the board said consumers would not necessarily see the phrase as "merely descriptive" of the company's anatomically themed musical cards. "The word 'Musical' in applicant's mark modifies the word 'Tushies,' which begs the fundamental question: What are 'musical tushies' in the context of musical and other greeting cards?" Judge Christopher Larkin asked. "We are not persuaded ......

