Alaska Rep.'s Bill Would Stop Presidents From Halting Leases

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 10:25 PM EST) -- U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, introduced an act Tuesday that would prohibit presidents from imposing leasing moratoriums without congressional approval as a response to President Joe Biden's recent executive order that paused oil and gas leasing on federal lands. The new America Needs Worthwhile Resources Act shares an acronym with Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a highly contested area that was opened for oil and gas drilling under former President Donald Trump's administration. Young issued a press release Tuesday that said Biden had "surrendered to his party's environmental extremists" and blasted him for overreaching his power by stifling Alaska's economic opportunities....

