Ex-Boston US Atty Staying Local With New Jones Day Gig

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 2:05 PM EST) -- Jones Day on Wednesday officially announced its hiring of former Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, saying the Trump appointee and longtime federal prosecutor will be a partner in its modest white collar defense practice in Boston. The firm acknowledged the hire nearly month after Law360 reported that Lelling would be joining Jones Day — and one day after a federal judge weighed publicly reprimanding him and sanctioning his former office over press comments following the arrest of an MIT professor on grant fraud charges. Jones Day said Wednesday that Lelling, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Department of Justice who became U.S....

