What To Know About Lina Khan, Biden's Potential FTC Pick

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:35 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden is reportedly set to tap Columbia law professor and outspoken Big Tech critic Lina Khan to serve on the Federal Trade Commission, a move that would signal the administration's support for progressive antitrust enforcement. Reports indicate that Khan is undergoing a background check ahead of her expected nomination by Biden to fill either the seat vacated by former FTC Chairman Joseph Simons, a Republican, or that currently held by Commissioner Rohit Chopra, a Democrat who has been nominated to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and received a tie vote Wednesday from a deadlocked Senate Banking Committee....

