NY Coalition Forms To Push Legal Pot Across The Finish Line

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- A coalition of New York groups that include labor unions, farmers and community organizations said Wednesday they're coming together to push state leaders to pass cannabis legalization and taxation this year. A report last month estimated New York could raise $159 million in excise taxes and sales and use taxes from cannabis in 2023. (iStock) New Yorkers for New Revenue and Jobs, which said it's made up of more than 40 groups that also represent parents, businesses, health care workers, attorneys and others, asked state leaders to pass legislation that would legalize and tax adult-use cannabis. The coalition didn't back any specific...

