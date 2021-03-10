Scotts, Acreage Were Top Spenders In NJ Legal Pot Effort

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 7:49 PM EST) -- The lawn products manufacturer Scotts Miracle-Gro and cannabis giant Acreage were among the biggest spenders pushing for adult-use marijuana legalization in New Jersey, according to a report released Tuesday by the state's Election Law Enforcement Commission. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., the Ohio-based fertilizer and hydroponics gardening institution, spent just over $2 million, more than double what any other group contributed toward lobbying lawmakers and promoting a ballot referendum to legalize recreational cannabis. The ballot question passed with 67% of the vote, kicking off months of legislative wrangling as lawmakers sought to implement it. The efforts paid off in February, when New Jersey...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS