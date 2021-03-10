African Payments Biz Flutterwave Nabs $170M To Spur Growth

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- African payments company Flutterwave said Wednesday it raised $170 million from investors to pursue additional customers and bolster its technology. Flutterwave said that including the latest funds, it has raised $225 million to date. The company, which is headquartered in San Francisco, touts a platform aimed at unifying disparate payment technologies used by businesses across Africa. Customers use Flutterwave's application programming interface to build customizable applications, and the company has reached more than 290,000 merchants so far, according to the announcement. "When Flutterwave was founded in 2016, the payments landscape in Africa was highly fragmented so the goal was to build...

