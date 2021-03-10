NY Alerts Banks, Insurers Over Microsoft Email Server Flaw

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- New York's Department of Financial Services has warned banks, insurers and other financial services companies to "act immediately" if they use Microsoft Exchange email servers and have not yet addressed a security flaw that Microsoft reported last week. In the letter, the department urged entities to disconnect from the weak servers right away and to get the security patch provided by Microsoft to find and repair any problems the security gap has caused. "In recent days, thousands of organizations were compromised via zero-day vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server," the government agency said in the statement. Last Week, the Microsoft Threat Intelligence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS